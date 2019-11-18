Passenger killed in two-vehicle crash in Palmdale ID’d [updated]

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the passenger who was killed when the vehicle he was riding in veered into oncoming traffic and collided head on with another vehicle Saturday morning in Palmdale.

He was 26-year-old Andy Hernandez, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision occurred around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, on 50th Street East, north of Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Hernandez was a passenger in a 1998 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on 50th Street East while a 2017 Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on 50th Street East, according to the news release.

“Initial investigation determined the Toyota Camry driver veered into the southbound lane and collided head on with the Dodge Challenger. The drivers of the Toyota Camry and Dodge Challenger were transported by L.A. Co. Fire Department to Antelope Valley Hospital where they were treated for their injuries,” the news release states.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene by L.A. Co. Fire Department.

“A driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol investigation is in progress as a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states. Authorities have not released the names of the drivers or said whether an arrest has been made in connection with the collision.

No further information was immediately available.

Update: Loved ones have created an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses for Andy Hernandez. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/andy-hernandez-memorial-fund

