Palmdale detectives hunting for elementary school arsonist

PALMDALE – A Palmdale elementary school sustained fire damage and vandalism Saturday night, and detectives are now hunting for the suspects, authorities said.

Neighbors in the 37500 block of 50th Street East reported smoke coming from a Chaparral Elementary School portable classroom around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, according to a source at the scene.

At least half a dozen windows in two bungalow buildings were smashed with fire extinguishers, the witness said.

One of the portables went up in flames, while burned books were found in the other, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesman at the Palmdale station said.

Firefighters put out the flames in about half an hour, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

Detectives are investigating the case as arson.

