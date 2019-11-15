Boy, 15, arrested for bringing gun to Antelope Valley High School

LANCASTER – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a handgun to Antelope Valley High School, authorities said.

A “community member” alerted campus security that a student on campus was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“School security immediately notified the school resource deputy assigned to Antelope Valley High School, and after conducting an investigation, the school resource deputy found a 15-year-old male student in possession of a handgun,” the news release states.

“The student stated he had brought the gun to school for protection. The student was arrested for being in possession of a firearm on school grounds. He will be transported to Eastlake Juvenile Hall with no bail,” the news release states.

Investigators don’t believe the student had plans to harm anyone.

Parents must stress to students that bringing a weapon to school is against the law and a violation of school policy and will result in serious consequences, officials said.

“Should your child feel unsafe or have any issues that are causing them to feel the need to protect themselves, school counselors, administrators and school resource deputies are all available to help resolve those issues,” officials said in the news release.

