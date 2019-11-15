Authorities ID woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the female driver who died Thursday morning after her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a utility trailer and then collided head on with an AVTA bus in Palmdale.

She was 54-year-old Desiree Lumas, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The three-vehicle crashed happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, on 50th Street East, north of Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Lumas was driving a 1999 Honda Accord northbound on 50th Street East while a 2004 Chevy Silverado with utility trailer and a 2017 BYD Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) bus were traveling southbound on 50th Street East, according to the news release.

“Initial investigation determined the Honda Accord driver veered into the southbound lane and collided with the Chevy Silverado’s utility trailer. The Honda Accord continued northbound in the southbound lane and collided head on with the AVTA bus,” the news release states.

Lumas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The AVTA bus driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The male driver of the Chevy Silverado was not injured and remained at the scene.

“Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of 50th Street East were closed between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue P-8 during the collision scene investigation. The lanes reopened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, officials said.

