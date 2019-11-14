Palmdale to host housing rights clinic Nov. 21

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and the Housing Rights Center will host a free walk-in housing rights clinic on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12.

Housing rights clinics are held on the third Thursday of every month in Palmdale.

The clinics provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions and receive answers about fair housing, late fees, rent increases, reasonable accommodations, therapy animals, evictions, security deposits, disability rights, housing discrimination, repairs and more.

The Housing Rights Center is a nonprofit agency that works to help provide equal housing access to all residents in the communities it serves. The Center assists homebuyers, rental tenants and housing professionals with free counseling services on fair housing law, public education seminars on housing discrimination and landlord/tenant issues.

For more information, call the Housing Rights Center at 800-477-5977, visit www.HousingRightsCenter.org, or call the Palmdale’s neighborhood services department at 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

