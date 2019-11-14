Female driver killed after running stop sign in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver died Thursday after running a stop sign and causing a two-vehicle crash in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, on Avenue F at 60th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The female driver was in a red Lexus IS300 traveling westbound on Avenue F when she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling northbound on 60th Street West, the news release states.

“There are stop signs for east/west travel on Avenue F, while northbound 60th Street West is not controlled…” the news release states. “The vehicles collided, and both rolled into the desert on the northwest corner.”

The female driver — the sole occupant of the Lexus — was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The Jeep’s driver, Brenna Romines of Mojave, and passenger “were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with moderate to significant injuries, however, both are stable at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Impairment is not known for the driver of the Lexus. The driver of the Cherokee was not impaired,” according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–