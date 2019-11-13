Spectrum awards $1,000 to AV organization

LANCASTER – Spectrum announced a $1,000 donation to the Love and Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Lancaster, as part of the company’s community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The Love and Grace Christian Fellowship Church provides services to the homeless and community at large. The church is striving to be a prominent source of assistance for the homeless, jobless, at-risk teens, and the foster youth population.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Deborah Picciolo, Spectrum Senior Vice President. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation that Spectrum has bestowed upon us,” said Pastors David and Daphene Cowan of the Love and Grace Christian Fellowship Church. “The donation will enable us to meet the many needs that our community is faced with each day.”

Spectrum employee Alicia Walls nominated the Love and Grace Christian Fellowship Church for the grant. “I am very proud and honored that Love and Grace Christian Fellowship Church was chosen as one of the recipients of the Spectrum Employee Community Grant. This grant will allow us to continue to assist the Antelope Valley community,” Walls said.

In its inaugural year, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provides funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety.

Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 98,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

