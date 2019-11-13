Full Moon Tour & Night of Pokémon coming to Airpark

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Plant 42, located at 2001 Ave. P, will host a Full Moon Tour and A Night of Pokémon this Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The guided tour will take place at 7 p.m. Pokémon game fans will be able to collect items at seven of the airplanes and take on a battle at the two Pokémon gyms onsite.

“Here’s a great opportunity to have a picnic dinner surrounded by aircraft displays that reflect Palmdale’s rich aerospace heritage.” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “The kids will also enjoy the chance to collect Pokémon items at this unique evening under the stars.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

