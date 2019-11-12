Residents encouraged to participate in Palmdale’s “Family Volunteer Day” activities

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its third annual Family Volunteer Day this Saturday, Nov. 16, with several different opportunities for residents to give back to their community.

Two events will be held at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway:

“Mail for Heroes,” a card making event to recognize members of the military, veterans and their families, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages are welcome.

“Holiday Comfort” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will compile educational outreach kits for the city’s environmental division and create hygiene kits, candy creatures, holiday gift packages and holiday dog treats for those in need.

One event will be held at SAVES:

“South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) Holiday Prep Day” will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at SAVES, located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12. Volunteers are needed to help SAVES prepare for its annual holiday food and gift distribution, which will help more than 500 local families. Activities will include holiday basket prep, donation sorting and gift bag assembly.

One event will be held at Courson Park:

Courson Revitalization – Final Touch Ups will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Courson Park, 38226 10th Street East. Volunteers are needed to help apply the final touchups to this year’s revitalization of this treasured park.

One event will be held at Poncitlán Square:

“American Classic Christmas Decorating” will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 827 East Avenue Q-9. Participants will help prepare the Square for the Nov. 30 “American Classic Christmas” by hanging lights, painting and assembling props.

Participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants ages 16-17 must have a release signed by a parent or guardian. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at the event registration).

For more information, call Trish Jones at 661-267-5473.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

