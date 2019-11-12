Lancaster teen arrested for criminal threats made on social media

LANCASTER – A 15-year-old Lancaster boy was arrested for allegedly posting threatening comments on the social media web page of a local high school, authorities said.

Authorities received numerous phone calls on Monday, Nov. 11, regarding the comments and initiated an investigation, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Through a diligent investigation, deputies were able to identify the subject as a 15-year-old male and arrested him at his residence in Lancaster. While the subject is a student at a school in Lancaster, he is not and has never been a student of the school the threatening comment was directed at,” the news release states.

Authorities did not name the school, but a parent who contacted The AV Times said the threat was directed at Highland High School; and the parent forwarded an image of the purported threats. (See below. Warning: Explicit Language)

The boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, “was charged with felony criminal threats and will be transported to Eastlake Juvenile Hall with no bail. At this time, this incident is considered resolved and there are no further threats to the school from this subject,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The Lancaster Sheriff”s Station is reminding parents that every threat, whether it be verbal or on social media, is taken seriously by deputies and investigated immediately.

“Our investigations have shown that a large majority of these threats are made by students as a ‘joke’ or ‘prank.’ However our deputies must treat every threat as real. Regardless of their intention, these threats are unlawful, carry serious criminal consequences and it is important our children know that,” the sheriff’s news release states.

–