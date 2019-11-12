Feds award AVTA $8.6 million for transportation project [updated]

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will receive $8.6 million from the federal government for transportation uses, authorities announced.

The funds from the Department of Transportation are earmarked for the Growing Regional Opportunity with Leveraged-Infrastructure Fleet Expansion project, also known as GROW LIFE.

The funds will be used to purchase about eight 40-foot and a dozen 30-foot zero-emission, battery-electric transit expansion buses and corresponding chargers to create new and expanded bus service in the Antelope Valley, which could support the area’s aerospace industry, DOT officials said.

Many of the buses will be used to service new transit locations that will cover distances of about 30 miles or longer and promote access for lower- income populations.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said the funding is part of a $900 million investment in the nation’s infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development discretionary grants program.

“The administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair, rebuild and revitalize significant infrastructure projects across the country,” Chao said.

DOT officials said the program’s competitive selection criteria included safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders.

