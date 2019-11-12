The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Feds award AVTA $8.6 million for transportation project [updated]

by 13 Comments

[File]
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will receive $8.6 million from the federal government for transportation uses, authorities announced.

The funds from the Department of Transportation are earmarked for the Growing Regional Opportunity with Leveraged-Infrastructure Fleet Expansion project, also known as GROW LIFE.

The funds will be used to purchase about eight 40-foot and a dozen 30-foot zero-emission, battery-electric transit expansion buses and corresponding chargers to create new and expanded bus service in the Antelope Valley, which could support the area’s aerospace industry, DOT officials said.

Many of the buses will be used to service new transit locations that will cover distances of about 30 miles or longer and promote access for lower- income populations.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said the funding is part of a $900 million investment in the nation’s infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development discretionary grants program.

“The administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair, rebuild and revitalize significant infrastructure projects across the country,” Chao said.

DOT officials said the program’s competitive selection criteria included safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders.

UPDATE/Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the funds were awarded to the city of Lancaster; however, the federal BUILD grant was actually awarded to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, according to an AVTA official, who contacted The AV Times and forwarded the image below. The news release/announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation said “Lancaster, California” but did not specify an agency. We’ve updated our article to reflect the correct information.

Filed Under: Home, Lancaster

13 comments

13 comments for "Feds award AVTA $8.6 million for transportation project [updated]"

  3. After reading this article and comprehending its content, the entire Antelope Valley, including the lower-income population stands to benefit. The negative comments are pure speculation with the usual suspects negative agenda continually.

    Reply

    • I know! My, oh my, the sky is falling! Expanding service is a positive in the A.V., but not to some. A positive for those that might think about using public transportation, or already do.

      Reply

    • It could be, but it likely won’t be. Wrecks and his cronies will almost certainly be buying up some cheap real estate which will then, SURPRISE, be deemed as ideal for the new charging stations and turned over at three or four hundred percent profit. Then there will no doubt be a five or six digit contract for a ‘fire safety analysis’ by our friendly fire safety consulting firm to reward him for his vote on the AVTA board, another for more bus wraps from the friendly graphics company to reward him for his, etc. It’s Lancaster, so expect at least half to get skimmed.

      Reply

      • This speaks to the phony partnership on transportation that has been going on since the last Palmdale election. There is only the Lancaster interest being satisfied not the regional partnership that has been duped into believing we are in this together. Funny how Lancaster has the region doing it’s bidding in the applications that are only for the benefit of the name of only Lancaster.

        Reply

      • Another way for Wrecks and the boys to funnel money to Communist Chinese. Our tax dollars making millions for a Communist business.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *