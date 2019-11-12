PALMDALE –America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host an employment workshop this Thursday for General Atomics Aeronautical in Palmdale.

The workshop will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The workshop information will include interviewing tips, mock interviews, website navigation, resume writing, and first impression tips.

Among the potential positions are experienced machinist, engineering manufacturing, aircraft maintenance, experienced fabricator, aircraft planning documentation specialist, and more. Attendees should register on Eventbrite here.

For more information, call 661-265-7421 or email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–