Body found at aqueduct pumping station east of Palmdale

PALMDALE – A body was found Tuesday afternoon in a pumping station along the aqueduct east of Palmdale, authorities said.

Crews arrived on scene at 2:03 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 12, and located the body near the 34500 block of 116th Street East and pronounced the person dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

An urban search-and-rescue unit was also dispatched, Lim said.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the body recovery and investigating the fatality. No further details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Editor’s note: We will update this story with more details as they become available.

