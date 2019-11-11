Rosamond man killed in motorcycle crash on Big Pines Highway

BIG PINES – A 58-year-old Rosamond man died at the hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday on Big Pines Highway, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, on Big Pines Highway west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Rodman Carr Hart was riding westbound on a 2002 BMW 1200RS, going about 50 miles per hour, when he encountered some small rock debris in the roadway, the CHP report states.

Hart made a turning movement to avoid the debris, lost control of his motorcycle and it overturned onto its right side, colliding with the roadway, the CHP report states.

Paramedics rushed Hart to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was later died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Officer Novak at the the CHP’s Antelope Valley officeto at 661-948-8541.

