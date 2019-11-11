LASD VIDA program accepting local applications for upcoming class

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Vital Intervention & Directional Alternatives Academy (VIDA) is accepting local applications for the spring class.

The 16-week class will start in February 2020 and will graduate in June 2020.

The VIDA Academy is designed for “at-risk” youth between the ages of 11 and 17 who may be struggling with issues such as defiance, anger, failing grades, truancy, family discord and substance abuse. Participants learn how to make better life choices and how to take responsibility for their future.

Participants are referred to VIDA by their parents or as a recommended diversion program. Youth participants attend 10 hours a week, and parents attend for two hours a week.

The program incorporates physical fitness, impulse control, life skills training, emotional management techniques, parent-teen and conflict resolution.

VIDA is an opportunity for participants to work with law enforcement and other community-based organizations to create positive influences in their lives that will encourage them to succeed. There are VIDA locations in Lancaster and Palmdale.

To learn more about the program or to register a participant, visit www.vida.la or call the Lancaster site at 661-949-6585.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

