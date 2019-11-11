Lancaster woman killed in crash on Golden State Freeway

GRANADA HILLS – A 28-year-old Lancaster woman was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills.

Yessenia Camacho died at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, near the connector ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which left four southbound lanes of the freeway blocked for more than two hours, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

A witness told the CHP that the driver of a sedan weaved from the right side of the freeway to the carpool lane and hit the other vehicles.

There was no word on other injuries. No further information on the crash was immediately available.

