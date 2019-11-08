Man, daughter held in connection with alleged Vegas kidnap/assault



LANCASTER – A man and his daughter who allegedly kidnapped a woman in North Las Vegas, then robbed, raped and assaulted her before dumping her in the desert near Edwards Air Force Base were behind bars Friday.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim was abducted from the North Las Vegas area a week ago and was found Wednesday, Nov. 6, by military police who were making their routine rounds outside the Air Force Base.

NBC4, which first reported the alleged abduction and arrests, reported that the suspects covered the woman’s head, nose and mouth with duct tape and dumped her on a remote roadway in the desert. The woman managed to free herself from her bonds, then managed to walk near the military base, the station reported.

Stanley Lawton, 54, and Shaniya Poche-Lawton, 22, were charged with one count each of kidnapping to commit robbery, kidnapping from outside the state, attempted murder and forcible rape, along with three counts each of first-degree ATM robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Stanley Lawton was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $4.5 million bail pending his first court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when his daughter is also due in court for arraignment.

Stanley Lawton was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 6, by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station, and his daughter was arrested early Thursday, jail records show.

At a press conference on Friday, Nov. 8, Sheriff’s Capt. Eduardo Hernandez declined to release too many specifics about the investigation, but said the case could eventually be transferred to the FBI because the victim was taken across state lines.

He said the victim, a woman in her 40s, was abducted in North Las Vegas at gunpoint, then brought to the Palmdale area where she was kept in a room in unknown conditions.

“At some point she was sexually assaulted and left for dead,” he said.

He confirmed that some money was taken from the woman, but he declined to provide specifics.

According to NBC4, when the woman was kidnapped on Nov. 1, she was forced into her own luxury car and made to withdraw money from her bank account. She was initially held captive in Nevada, then placed in the trunk of a car and taken to a location in Palmdale, Channel 4 reported.

There was no word on any other possible motive for the crime beyond possible robbery. Hernandez said the case did not appear to be any type of revenge situation.

It was also unclear why the suspects decided to dump the woman in the desert.

“She’s lucky to be alive,” Hernandez said.

Editor’s Note: An LASD news release lists the suspects’ names as Stanley Lautin and Shania Poach Lautin; however, inmate records list the names as Stanley Lawton and Shaniya Poche-Lawton.

–