Launch party slated to kick off National Fitness Court Challenge at Pelona Vista Park

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale and Kaiser Permanente will kick off their inaugural National Fitness Court Challenge with a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., at the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue.

The Fitness Court Challenge is an opportunity for residents to commit to a healthy lifestyle and set goals such as weight loss, building muscle mass, beginning a new exercise routine, or getting back on track. The winner of the Challenge will receive a four pack of DryTown Water Park season passes.

The Launch Party will feature music, giveaways, information from community partners, and an introduction to the Fitness Court and how to use the equipment. There also will be an initial weigh and waist measurement for the Challenge

Interested persons may register at https://form.jotform.com/92956161467164 or at www.CityofPalmdale.org [search for “Fit Court Challenge”].

Once registered, participants will receive information about the Challenge and the “check-in dates” where weight and waist measurements will be logged.

“If you cannot make it to the Launch Party but still would like to participate in the Challenge, please email me at jtallakson@cityofpalmdale,org so other arrangements can be made,” said Recreation Supervisor Jennifer Tallakson.

About the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park

The Fitness Court is a best-in-class outdoor bodyweight circuit-training system, which features more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The system includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

Use of the Fitness Court is free and available during regular park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court app for free training videos, class schedules, challenges and more.

The Fitness Court was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation, and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

