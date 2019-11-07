Authorities ID body found in Lancaster as missing Palmdale man

LANCASTER – Authorities Thursday confirmed that human remains found in Lancaster last month were those of a 23-year-old Palmdale man who went missing in 2018.

The remains, found near 20th Street West and West Avenue E-11 on Oct. 1, were those of Jose Ahumada, according to the coroner’s office. The cause of his death was deferred pending further investigation.

Ahumada was last seen around 7 p.m. on March 5, 2018, leaving his home in the 37000 block of Tamara Place in Palmdale to drive to a nearby store. He never returned home, and his car was found 10 days later in North Hollywood.

Authorities had sought the public’s help to find Ahumada, and in May of this year, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed a $10,000 reward for information in his disappearance.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

