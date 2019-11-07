$2K reward offered in AVTA female bus driver attack

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who allegedly attacked a female bus driver on Halloween night, cutting her lip and bruising her cheek.

The assault happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the transportation center at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster, according to a news release from AVTA.

“The operator had parked a Route 1 northbound bus at OMP Transportation Center and was taking a scheduled break while the bus batteries were charging,” said AVTA Senior Director Martin Tompkins. “An irate rider verbally threatened our operator, then proceeded to viciously assault her, striking her in the face, cutting her lip, and bruising her cheek.”

It was reported that the rider may have been upset over the perceived delay or over the operator exiting the bus and speaking with another passenger on the platform, AVTA officials said in the news release.

Other operators tried to help the victim, but they were unable to detain the suspect, AVTA officials said. The victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital as a precaution and released later that evening.

“AVTA places the highest premium on the safety of our operators and passengers, and we want to make it clear that we simply will not tolerate this kind of behavior towards our operators or passengers,” Tompkins said. “Therefore, we are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.”

Anyone who witnessed the Oct. 31 attack or recognizes the alleged attacker is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

