100+ cited during license plate enforcement operation in Palmdale

PALMDALE – More than 100 citations were issued for miscellaneous traffic violations during a license plate enforcement operation in Palmdale this week, authorities said.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the “high-volume commuter traffic areas of 10th Street West/ Ranch Vista Boulevard and 47th Street East/ Avenue S,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

According to the news release, the results of the enforcement operation are as follows:

One warrant arrest.

Two cited/arrested for driver’s license violations.

108 cited for miscellaneous traffic violations.

28 vehicles towed.

The license plate enforcement operation was conducted by Palmdale Sheriff’s Station personnel in conjunction with investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the sheriff’s news release.

–