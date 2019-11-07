100+ cited during license plate enforcement operation in Palmdale

PALMDALE – More than 100 citations were issued for miscellaneous traffic violations during a license plate enforcement operation in Palmdale this week, authorities said.
The operation was conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the “high-volume commuter traffic areas of 10th Street West/ Ranch Vista Boulevard and 47th Street East/ Avenue S,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
According to the news release, the results of the enforcement operation are as follows:
- One warrant arrest.
- Two cited/arrested for driver’s license violations.
- 108 cited for miscellaneous traffic violations.
- 28 vehicles towed.
The license plate enforcement operation was conducted by Palmdale Sheriff’s Station personnel in conjunction with investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the sheriff’s news release.
