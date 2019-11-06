Parris to nominate Darrell Dorris to Lancaster City Council

LANCASTER – Mayor R. Rex Parris has announced his intent to nominate Darrell Dorris to finish the term of Councilwoman Angela Underwood-Jacobs when she steps down on Dec. 3 to run for California’s 25th congressional district seat.

“Mayor Parris intends to appoint Deputy Mayor Darrell Dorris to the City Council subject to the council’s approval of his nomination at the City’s next Council meeting on December 10, 2019,” according to a news release by the city of Lancaster.

“Working with Deputy Mayor Dorris has been an exceptionally rewarding experience not only for myself but also for our entire community,” Parris said in the news release. “Over the past two years, Deputy Mayor Dorris has committed his life to bridging the gap between the city and Lancaster’s faith-based leaders.”

Dorris graduated from Morningside High School in Inglewood, and soon after attended El Camino College, where he majored in music. He started his career at Aerospace Dynamics in Valencia as a mechanic.

Dorris found his true calling in serving the community after working for the LA County Probation Department as their Community Service Officer of Operation Read. During his time with the LA County Probation Department, Dorris helped secure resources for minors to improve their reading and comprehension skills.

In 2002, Dorris opened the Living Faith Cathedral in Lancaster. Through the church, Dorris provides counseling and coordinates community service projects throughout Los Angeles County. Dorris is married to his wife, Roshunda, and they have four children.

“We will be fortunate to have such a compassionate and dedicated member of the community serving as our next City Councilmember,” Parris added.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

