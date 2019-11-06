Palmdale mayor recognized for leadership achievement at League of California Cities Conference

PALMDALE – Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was recognized at the League of California Cities’ Mayors and Council Members Department Meeting at the League’s Annual Conference last month for successfully completing the League’s prestigious Torch Program’s Level III.

The Torch Level III is the highest achievement level offered by the League through their educational program for mayors and council members who are seeking continuing education to enhance their own knowledge and skills in order to better serve the public. Mayors and councilmembers who have reached Leadership (Level I), Advanced Leadership (Level II) and Leadership in Action (Level III) of the Leadership Academy were honored at the League’s Annual Conference with a certificate and torch lapel pin.

Hofbauer was also reappointed to the League’s Board of Directors position, representing the League’s Desert Mountain Division cities.

Laura Morales, Regional Public Affairs Manager for the League of California Cities, appeared at the Nov. 5 Palmdale City Council Meeting to recognize Hofbauer’s achievements.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

