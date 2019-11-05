Palmdale man among robbery suspects killed in pursuit crash in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has released the names of three robbery suspects killed last week when the vehicle they were in rolled over and crashed at the end of a police pursuit in Echo Park.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Jumanee Buard of Palmdale; 29-year-old Deron Calhoun of Las Vegas; and 29-year-old Jeffrey Owens, whose place of residence is unknown, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash occurred at 4:03 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, on the Rampart Boulevard off-ramp of the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

“The pursuit started at 4 a.m. and ended three minutes later,” Madison said. Details of how and where the pursuit began were not released.

Firefighters worked to free four suspects from the wreckage, and three [Buard, Calhoun, Owens] were pronounced dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fourth suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Stewart said.

The suspects were wanted for robbery, according to the LAPD, which did not release the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery.

–