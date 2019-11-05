Help Lancaster detectives find forgery suspects

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a couple wanted for forging checks.

Marina Renee Espinoza is a 29-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Michael Cruz Amesquita is a 27-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and green eyes who stands about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Gore at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

