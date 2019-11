PACOIMA – The coroner’s office has released the name of a 17- year-old boy who was struck by a Metrolink train and killed in Pacoima last week.

The deadly collision, involving Train 224 on the Antelope Valley Line, was reported about 5:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Paxton Street crossing near San Fernando Road.

The pedestrian — identified by the coroner’s office as of Huntington Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details on the crash were immediately released.

