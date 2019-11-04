Palmdale DUI crash sends 3 adults, 2 critically-injured children to hospitals

PALMDALE – A 36-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday evening after causing a head-on collision in Palmdale that injured himself, two adults and two children, authorities said.

The collision happened around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, on 50th Street East, north of Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a 2014 Honda Civic, driven by a 36-year-old male, was traveling southbound on 50th Street East and struck a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 28-year-old female, which was travelling northbound on 50th Street East,” the news release states.

“Based upon the evidence, the Honda crossed the double yellow lines, colliding with the Jeep head on,” the news release states.

Two children traveling in the Honda, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were airlifted to Children’s Hospital with major injuries, according to the news release. The Honda’s driver and 32-year-old female passenger, as well as the Jeep’s 28-year-old female driver, were all transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

“A driving under the influence of alcohol investigation was conducted and the driver of the Honda was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with injuries,” the sheriff’s news release states. Officials did not release the name of the alleged DUI driver.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

