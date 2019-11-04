Circus Vargas returns to Palmdale Nov. 15-26!

PALMDALE – The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Palmdale Friday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Nov. 26, with “The Greatest of Ease” — bringing acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze!

The 2019 production celebrates Circus Vargas’ 50th anniversary; and the show will pay homage to the golden era of circus in America, with death-defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists, jugglers, contortionists, clowns, motorcycles and much more, according to organizers.

“All aboard our spectacular circus steam engine as we ride the railways back in time to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear. Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago… Run away with the circus for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure, as we transport you back through the ages of circus history and tradition,” organizers said in a news release.

The animal-free circus production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, under a brand new big top tent outside the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

General admission tickets begin at $15 for children and $25 for adults. Reserved, VIP and ringside seating are available for an added price. For a complete list of Circus Vargas show dates and times, and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office outside the Antelope Valley Mall.

Spectators who arrive 30 minutes early to a show will be treated to an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can learn circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Spectators also will get to meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance, and can capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with their favorite cast members.





[Information via news release from Circus Vargas.]