Palmdale Playhouse to hold open casting call for Mary Poppins

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse and Palmdale Repertory Theatre will hold open auditions for the upcoming production of Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 E. Ave. Q in Palmdale.

All roles are available. Persons who would like more information or who are interested in working behind the scenes on set building, painting and more are invited to contact the Playhouse at 661-267-5684 for details.

Performances for Mary Poppins will take place March 12 through 15 and 20 through 22, 2020, at the Palmdale Playhouse. It is a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and Walt Disney Film, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellows, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mack.

All Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased 24 hours a day on the Playhouse website at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.org. For information, call the Playhouse at 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–