AV Wall to celebrate 10th anniversary of Healing, Honor & Hope

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, the AV Wall Committee, and Point Man Antelope Valley will host the Antelope Valley’s Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall (AV Wall) from 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

The monument is open to the public 24 hours a day during the display period. Admission is free.

Since its inaugural display, the AV Wall has traveled throughout Southern California helping to educate, honor, and heal all who visit. While in Palmdale, there will be several activities and events.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents, organizations, schools, businesses, families and veterans are encouraged to participate in the “Tied to Our Hearts” community service project. Together, they will create a 12′ x 3′ Vietnam service ribbon for display on the Amphitheater’s fence as a way to say “welcome home” to all veterans.

On Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., a motorcycle escort will travel from Hunter Ram of the West, located at 10th Street West and Avenue K-8, to the Amphitheater. Details on the exact route will be available at www.avwall.org.

On Saturday, Nov. 9. there will be two very special events. First will be the 10th Anniversary Ceremony at 11 a.m. Those who have been involved with the AV Wall over the past 10 years are encouraged to attend this ceremony, which will recognize past host cities and sponsors. Every guest will receive a commemorative 10th Anniversary AV Wall pin. Then at 9 p.m. that evening, the annual Candlelight Memorial Walk will honor the 76 fallen service members from the Antelope Valley whose names are engraved on the memorial. Those who would like to honor a fallen or passed on service member of any Military branch at the Candlelight can do so by inquiring onsite.

On Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., the official programming will conclude with a Veterans Day Ceremony The Ceremony will include patriotic performances by Rat Pack Ricky and The Air National Guard Band of the West Brass Quintet. The Guest Speaker will be Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, Commander, 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base. Every veteran in attendance will receive an appreciation pin and there will be a special 50th Commemorative Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin Presentation.

Taps will be played nightly at 9 p.m. while the AV Wall is on display.

For more information, visit www.avwall.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

