Suspected DUI driver arrested at end of chase, crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A suspected DUI female driver was arrested Tuesday evening after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Lancaster, authorities said.

The incident started around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, after officers spotted a reckless driver traveling southbound on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Charles Murray. Officers attempted to stop the driver, who drove away and exited the freeway at Avenue K, Murray said.

The suspect led officers on a high speed chase on Avenue K, then 17th Street West. As the suspect vehicle approached Avenue K-8, the driver ran a stop sign and attempted to make a left turn where the vehicle slammed into another vehicle traveling westbound on Avenue K-8, Murray said.

The driver, described as a 25- to 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody. A passenger was also in the vehicle, but it was unclear if that person was arrested, Murray said.

The driver and a child in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, Murray said.

Drugs and/or alcohol were considered to be factors in the crash, Murray said.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

