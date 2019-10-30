Ax-wielding man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man armed with a large ax was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, after Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a “family disturbance call” on the 3000 block of Kaylyn Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Upon their arrival, they made contact with individuals at the residence. While inside the location, deputies encountered the suspect, who had armed himself with a large ax, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The man was struck multiple times in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s news release. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

There is no further information at this time and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–