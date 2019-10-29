“Tied to Our Hearts” tribute seeks volunteers to create tribute to veterans

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, the AV Wall Committee, and Point Man Antelope Valley will host “Tied to Our Hearts,” a special community project in honor of veterans.

The project takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 West Rancho Vista Boulevard. It is free and open to all ages.

Participants will help create a 12×3-foot Vietnam service ribbon along the Palmdale Amphitheater’s fencing, which will “welcome home” all veterans who pass by and who attend the upcoming events surrounding the presentation of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, known as the AV Wall, which will be on display at the Palmdale Amphitheater from 5 p.m. Nov. 7 through 8 a.m. Nov. 12.

All materials will be supplied on site.

“Please join us for this very special service project that honors all veterans,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “This is a great way for organizations, families and individuals to come together as a community to show our love and support for those who have served our country.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About the AV Wall

The Antelope Valley’s Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial black granite wall on the Washington Mall that was designed by artist Maya Lin. It is affectionately known as The AV Wall, and its caretaker is Point Man Antelope Valley, an organization that works tirelessly to take the Wall throughout Southern California with the mission of educating, inspiring, and healing all who visit the memorial.

The six-day display at the Palmdale Amphitheater is staffed completely by volunteers, veterans, local service organizations and others. The volunteers attend an in-depth training so they can provide visitors with the best possible experience during their visit to the wall. Volunteers help look up names in the computer database, assist in locating the names on the wall, and provide information about the wall design and layout.

The AV Wall was designed and fabricated by Signs and Designs, Inc. of Palmdale. From 2005 through 2009, over $100,000 was raised locally to build the wall. It was dedicated at a ceremony at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 on Nov. 13, 2009. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wall’s existence.

The AV Wall has traveled across Southern California. It has been visited by thousands of men, women and children since its dedication and has provided education, healing and a gathering place for Vietnam Veterans to mourn and remember. A visit to the AV Wall offers a chance to show respect and honor those who lost their lives in Vietnam.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

