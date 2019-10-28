The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Palmdale deputy collides with car en route to emergency

by 1 Comment

PALMDALE – A Palmdale sheriff’s deputy responding to an emergency crashed his cruiser into another car Sunday morning, a lieutenant said.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of East Avenue R and 30th Street East, said sheriff’s Lt. Mike Marion.

The deputy was driving fast with lights and sirens when he hit a woman in a Hyundai Elantra, Marion said.

She was examined by paramedics at the scene and released. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital as a precaution, he said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department. No further information was immediately available.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Palmdale

1 comments

1 comment for "Palmdale deputy collides with car en route to emergency"

  1. so why is your other Deputy involved car accident not in the news
    At Four Points in Palmdale Sunday morning

    Is it Sheriff’s Department trying to keep this one quiet it happened right in front of the Mobil gas station

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *