Palmdale deputy collides with car en route to emergency

PALMDALE – A Palmdale sheriff’s deputy responding to an emergency crashed his cruiser into another car Sunday morning, a lieutenant said.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of East Avenue R and 30th Street East, said sheriff’s Lt. Mike Marion.

The deputy was driving fast with lights and sirens when he hit a woman in a Hyundai Elantra, Marion said.

She was examined by paramedics at the scene and released. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital as a precaution, he said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department. No further information was immediately available.

