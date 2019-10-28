AV Heart Walk coming to Pelona Vista Park this Saturday

PALMDALE – The American Heart Association’s Antelope Valley Heart Walk is coming to Pelona Vista Park, 37800 Tierra Subida Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Registration and expo begin at 7:30 a.m.; the opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m.; and the walk will begin immediately following.

There will be a 5K and 1 Mile Survivor route. After the walk, there will be a post-walk party with a fun zone for kids and information about heart health.

The American Heart Association is the nation’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke. The money raised through the Heart Walk funds research and initiatives that promote the prevention, treatment and better patient care in the areas of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading killer in the United States.

To register or for more information, visit www.heartwalkla.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–