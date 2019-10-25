Legacy Commons hula hoop needle work art now on display

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors is hosting a Hula Hoop Art Exhibit now through November that features works created by local active seniors.

The exhibit, which is comprised of 17 unique submissions, displays artwork that was created from hula hoops, yarn, ribbon, canvas, and various decorative embellishments. Techniques used to create the art pieces include crochet, needle point, yarn wrapping, splatter art, and ribbon making.

“Each piece is an original and created completely by one of our Legacy Commons patrons,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “Each has its own meaning, such as a beautiful red and purple submission by Betty Butler that represents the Red Hat Society. “

Another piece crafted by Debra Schneider features intricate needle work that took about six weeks to crochet the entire piece around the hula hoop, including the accompanying flowers.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for our seniors to exhibit their needle work talents in an artistic forum,” Rice said. “Participants have expressed to us how fun creating these pieces have been, even those that were hesitant to participate. Now we’d like to share what they’ve created by inviting the community to stop by and see their beautiful works.”

Legacy Commons is located at 930 East Avenue Q-9, and is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 am to 4:30 p.m. and Friday’s from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information call 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

