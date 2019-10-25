City of Palmdale earns Achievement in IT Practices award

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale earned an Achievement in IT Practices award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC) in recognition of its quality information technology practices.

The award was presented to Palmdale’s Information Technology Director Stuart Thompson on behalf of the city at the 2019 MISAC Conference in Monterey, CA.

The Achievement in IT Practices award is intended to foster and recognize outstanding governance and operation practices. This award also recognizes achievement in information technology practices that have met or exceeded local government standards. The submission and evaluation process requires the submission of a detailed questionnaire that examines the practices across 10 different subject areas.

Palmdale also received a Quality in IT Practices award from MISAC in 2018.

MISAC is comprised of public agency information technology professionals working throughout California. MISAC promotes the understanding and strategic use of information technology within local government agencies through sharing of best practices. In carrying out its mission, the organization focuses on four key components: relationships, member resources, education/professional development and advocacy.

