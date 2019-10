PALMDALE – A man was taken into custody Wednesday following a non-injury deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale.

The incident occurred about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the 38000 Block of Jeri Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation and no further information was immediately released on the incident.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.