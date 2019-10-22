AV Community Resource Fair coming to Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host the 14th annual AV Community Resource Fair this Saturday.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale.

Sponsored by L.A. Care Health Plan, the resource fair will provide information on family services, health care, mental health, education, employment, youth services, senior services, legal services, first aid training and much more. On site health screenings and immunizations also will be available, as well as free activities for children, entertainment, food, and Halloween costumes for children, while supplies last. An opportunity drawing will be held for gift baskets and gift cards.

Participating agencies include AFFIRM, L.A. County Department of Mental Health, Learn 4 Life, Wesley Health Centers, Pueblo y Salud, AV Partners for Health, City of Palmdale, Children’s Bureau, Black Infant Health, County of Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services and W.E.D.O., to name a few.

For more information on this event, call 661-208-4455.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

