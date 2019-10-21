Two wanted in deadly home invasion in Pennsylvania arrested in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in a Pittsburgh suburb were arrested Friday in Lancaster.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station assisted detectives in taking the two suspects into custody around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the 1000 block of Herzel Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The sheriff’s department declined to release additional details, citing an ongoing investigation involving an out-of-state law enforcement agency, but the men were identified as Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, by KDKA-TV, the CBS owned-and-operated station in Pittsburgh.

Howard and Perkins were wanted in connection with a killing in course of an apparent home-invasion robbery in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb. The home invasion was reported around 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the 7200 block of Lawton Street, according to a news release by the Allegheny County Police Department.

“A video surveillance camera that was positioned inside the home captured a home invasion by three men and the minutes leading up to the homeowner being killed,” according to the news release, which identified the slain homeowner as 35-year-old Aaron Evans.

Both Howard and Perkins were booked into the Lancaster Station jail, where they are being held without bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

Police in Pennsylvania are still working to identify a third suspect, according to KDKA, which reported that police officers who responded to the home found Evans inside, dead from a gunshot wound.

The killing is believed to have occurred in course of a robbery as the home was ransacked, according to KDKA.

Investigators believe Evans was confronted outside his house, probably as he left home around 3 p.m. to pick his child up from daycare. When he didn’t show up for the pick-up, the child’s mother was called and she in turn called police, the station reported.

