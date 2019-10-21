Palmdale Library to hold Fab-BOO-lous book sale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Fab-BOO-lous Book Sale this Saturday.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

On sale will be a large selection of hardcover and softcover books in many different genres, along with LPs, DVDs, CDs, VHS, audio books and more — all at great prices! All proceeds go to support Palmdale City Library’s events and programs.

“We’re offering ghoulish deals on gently used books,” said Friends President Tina Victory. “We’re offering a ‘Members Only’ opportunity to shop early, starting at 9 a.m. Members will receive a special treat bag filled with goodies while supplies last. Membership may be purchased at the door for $5.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 am to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

