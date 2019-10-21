Half-acre brush fire put out along Antelope Valley freeway

SANTA CLARITA – Firefighters put out half-acre brush fire along the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita that witnesses believe may have been the result of sparks from a vehicle’s muffler, authorities said.

The fire was first reported at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway north of Soledad Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford said.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol sparks were seen coming from the muffler of a vehicle before the fire started.

The flames were out at 11:27 p.m., Stafford said.

The CHP shut down all northbound lanes for a time to accommodate fire equipment but they were reopened by 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.