Palmdale to host free Halloween events

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host two special free Halloween events in October for residents to enjoy.

The first will be the third annual Pumpkin Walk from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

This event is geared for ages 5 through 12, and children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring bags for treats. Park staff will hand out treats to the guests from themed houses. Community partners will be on site, including the City’s Public Safety team, Mulligan’s Family Fun Center, AV Gem & Mineral Club, and Target. Dancing, photo areas, and games will all be part of this free event.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the city will host a Haunted House at the Marie Kerr Recreation Building, located at 39700 30th Street West. The building will be transformed into a haunted house and maze designed for ages 13 and above. No costumes of any kind are permitted at this event.

“Come enjoy these free fun family events,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “Check in and be social and share your photos with the hashtag #CityofPalmdale.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

