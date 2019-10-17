4 Lancaster teens arrested in armed robbery spree

LANCASTER – Four Lancaster teens were arrested in connection with a string of robberies that occurred from Mojave to Santa Clarita, authorities said.

Justin Bedford, 18, a 16-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 15, on suspicion of armed robbery, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“They are suspected of being responsible for at least six armed robberies, including two incidents where the gun was discharged. The crime spree began in September of 2019,” the news release states.

Detectives investigated several leads and served three search warrants before locating the suspects and arrested them on Tuesday. Bedford was booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $100,000 bail; and the three juveniles were detained and transported to Eastlake Juvenile Hall.

No further information on the crimes was immediately released.

–