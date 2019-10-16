Lancaster man and 2 youths arrested after attempted burglary in San Marino

SAN MARINO – A 20-year-old Lancaster man and two juveniles were arrested Monday following an attempted residential burglary in San Marino, authorities said.

The crime was reported around 7:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, according to San Marino Police Department Detective Kevin Cordischi.

Officers were dispatched to a possible “burglary in progress,” after a neighbor reported seeing four strangers in hoodies get out of a black BMW and enter a backyard in the 2700 block of Cumberland Road, Cordischi said.

When officers arrived at the location, they spotted the BMW speeding away, according to the detective.

“A short distance away, the BMW (driver) lost control and crashed at the intersection of San Gabriel Boulevard and Gainsborough Drive,” Cordischi said. “The driver was immediately taken into custody, while a second suspect fled the scene on foot and was not located.”

As officers investigated, someone called police to report seeing additional suspects running through yards on Cumberland Road, Cordischi said.

Officers spotted two suspects as they jumped into a rear yard in the 2800 block of Huntington Drive and set up a perimeter.

With assistance from the Alhambra, Pasadena, South Pasadena, Arcadia and San Gabriel police departments, including two K-9 units and a helicopter from Pasadena, a yard-to-yard search was conducted and two juvenile suspects were taken into custody.

The two youths were arrested on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, Cordischi said. Their ages and genders were not released.

“A third adult suspect was also arrested and identified as Jourhiness Morrow… 20… of Lancaster,” Cordischi said.

Morrow is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

A fourth suspect eluded officers, Cordischi said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cordischi at 626-300-0726.

–