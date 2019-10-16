Lancaster Choice Energy offering up to $250K in vouchers through “Ready, Set, Charge!” program

LANCASTER – Lancaster Choice Energy (LCE) on Monday launched its first electric vehicle incentive program, Ready, Set, Charge!

The program is designed to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles while helping to reduce local gas emissions. In combination with local support from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD), as well as participating Lancaster Auto Mall dealers and Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, available incentives provide customers with the opportunity to claim up to $17,000 in instant savings, rebates, and tax credits.

“For years, it has been the belief of LCE and the city of Lancaster that true ecological change begins at the local level,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “It is through partnerships like the one we have cultivated with our local businesses and organizations that we can make programs like this available to the LCE customers in our community.”

Current qualified LCE customers will receive a voucher valued at up to $3,000 in instant savings on the purchase of a new all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle or $1,500 off a lease from a list of qualifying vehicles at participating dealerships.

In addition to the incentives available to sustainability-oriented residents, the AVAQMD will offer $1,000 to Ready, Set, Charge! participants. Qualified low-moderate income participants will receive an additional $1,500. While Ready, Set, Charge! incentives are available exclusively to Lancaster Choice Energy customers, AVAQMD’s are open to all Antelope Valley residents.

“The AVAQMD is proud to partner with Lancaster Choice Energy to encourage and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, who also serves as Chair of the AVAQMD Board of Directors. “Together, we are working toward ever-cleaner air and a more renewable future for our community.”

In addition to the local incentives from Lancaster Choice Energy and the AVAQMD, up to $11,000 can be claimed through local and state incentive programs. Federal tax credits may also apply and vary by make and model. Details are available from each dealer.

Ready, Set, Charge! runs through Dec. 31, 2019, or until funds are exhausted. LCE customers must apply for a voucher online or visit the utility’s office at Lancaster City Hall, located at 44933 Fern Avenue. The purchase or lease of a qualifying new all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle from a participating dealer is required.

For more information, visit LancasterChoiceEnergy.com or call 661-723-6084 for a list of qualifying vehicles, participating dealers, and additional information on state and local incentives.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

