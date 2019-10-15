Name released of man killed in shooting involving U.S. Marshals Service

LANCASTER – The county coroner’s office has released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week involving the U.S. Marshals Service in the Lancaster area.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, near 10th Street West and Holguin Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the investigation.

The wounded man — identified by the coroner’s office as Michael Uccello, 48, of Sherman Oaks — died at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Detectives learned that agents from the United States Marshals (Service) were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a suspect who was wanted on narcotics-related offenses,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “The suspect did not stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. At the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

