Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival cart art winners announced

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and Waste Management have announced the winners of the third annual Cart Art competition at the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, which was held at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Oct. 12.

The winners are:

Edwin Vasquez , Best of Show, “Desert Butterflies”

, Best of Show, “Desert Butterflies” Cynthia Chiles , Best Green Theme, “Just Use Me”

, Best Green Theme, “Just Use Me” Adriana Munoz, Fan Favorite, “The Anatomy of Nature”

Contest participants used curbside recycling carts as canvases to showcase their talent, while promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about environmental issues such as recycling and illegal dumping prevention.

“We had a wonderful turn out for the Kaleidoscope Cart Art contest,” said Waste Management Residential Recycling Manager Ali Van Dereyk. “It was awesome to see the participants think outside of the ‘cart’ and create true pieces of art from trash containers.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

