Howl-O-Ween event at Yellen Dog Park this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Howl-O-Ween event this Saturday, Oct. 19.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. This event is free and open to the public.

Howl-O-Ween will feature a photo area that will be accessible for selfies or family portraits, games, and a pet parade for prizes that begins at 12 noon.

“Prepare to have a howling good time at our annual Howl-O-Ween event,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “We invite all dogs to get dressed up in their creative or original, funniest, or scariest dog costume.

“We’re encouraging all participants to take lots of photos and share them on social media with the hashtags #YellenDogPark #Howloween2019 and #CityofPalmdale,” Christy said.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

