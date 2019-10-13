Elderly man in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing street in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 71-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by a car while crossing outside a crosswalk on East Palmdale Boulevard Saturday night, authorities said.

The collision happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the 2200 block of East Palmdale Bouelvard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A 2003 Nissan 350Z driven by a 31-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard… [The driver] did not see the 71-year-old pedestrian in his motorized wheelchair crossing Palmdale Boulevard from the north to the south side. According to the scene evidence, the pedestrian was crossing mid-block and was not in the crosswalk,” the news release states.

The 71-year-old man suffered a fatal head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The Nissan’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with deputy personnel, according to the sheriff’s news release.

There was “no indication of alcohol or drugs involved in this incident,” the news release states.

East and west bound lanes of Palmdale Boulevard, between 22nd and 25th Street East, were closed to routine traffic until 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, while the incident was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

